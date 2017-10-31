Atiku Abubakar absent at APC Caucus meeting

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, was conspicuously absent at the All Progressives Congress’ caucus meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the new Banquet Hall, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria, however, gathered that the Turakin Adamawa might have travelled out of the country.

NAN reports that the meeting, which started at about 8.45pm was attended by the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

NAN also observed that some participants at the meeting were seen “struggling” for photo opportunity with the new SGF.

Others at the meeting included the VicePresident, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; cabinet ministers; and presidential aides.

The meeting was also attended by governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Jigawa, Benue, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Kebbi and Nasarawa States as well as deputy governors of Kwara and Yobe States.