Athletics: 90% of the participants in Asaba –LOC Chairman

Chief Solomon Ogba, Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the Confederation of African Athletics, Asaba 2018, has said that all is now set for the championship.

Ogba made the declaration on Monday at a media briefing for the African Senior Athletics Championship at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, in Asaba.

He said that 52 African countries would be participating in the championship.

The chairman said that many foreign journalist had also arrived and ready to cover the event which would be declared open on Wednesday.

He said adequate security had been put in place to ensure smooth tournament.

He said: “We have provided world class medical facilities to take care of any health situation that may arise during the championship. The event will be aired live and there is going to be musical entertainment daily.

“There is also going to be a prize money to support our best athletes.”

He charged Deltans to make all the visitors feel at home.

The CAA President, Hamad Malboum, lauded the state government for its effort in completing the stadium and equipping it with world class facilities for the competition.

“I am really impressed by what I have seen. I am happy and proud of Delta Government for what they have achieved.

“I never believed that Asaba will be able to host this championship.

“We shall have CAA meeting tomorrow in Asaba and we shall also have a Hall of Fame to celebrate our best athletes.”

The State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said the stadium remained a legacy for the people.

He said that sports occupied an important position in the state, adding that “Asaba is peaceful and that people are free to move to savour various tourist centre in the capital city”.