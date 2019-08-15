The 2019/20 LaLiga season will have its first round of matches this coming weekend, 16-19 August 2019, with SuperSport viewers on GOtv set to be treated to some brilliant action from Spain’s top flight.

The new LaLiga season opens on the evening of Friday 16 August, with Athletic Bilbao playing host to champions Barcelona at the new San Mames Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 8pm, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 available on GOtv Max.

Speaking on the LaLiga season opener, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said MultiChoice through its SuperSport channels is delighted to broadcast all 380 matches of the 2019/2020 LaLiga season to its GOtv Max subscribers across the country.

He said: “Being the home of LaLiga, GOtv is delighted to broadcast the first game of the new LaLiga season. We are also pleased to say that our customers on GOtv MAX can be sure of enjoying the very best of coverage of one of Europe’s most prestigious leagues.”

Barcelona were crowned champions last season, finishing on 87 points, and will hope to begin their title defence on a solid footing. Bilbao, on the other hand, will be seeking to improve on their impressive eighth-place finish.

Both teams have met 65 times in all competitions, with Barcelona securing 42 wins as against Bilbao’s nine.

Ahead of the new season, La Blaugrana refreshed their squad with high-profile signings of star forward, Antoine Griezmann, from Atletico Madrid; midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Ajax, the widely coveted left full-back, Junior Firpo, from Real Betis; and goalkeeper Neto from Valencia.

Manager Ernesto Valverde will hope to quickly integrate them into his already star-studded cast of superstar Lionel Messi, striker Luis Suarez, midfield fulcrum, Sergio Busquets and defensive mainstay, Gerad Pique.

Los Rojiblancos, however, have had a quiet transfer window so far, with Jokin Ezkieta the only new arrival, interestingly, from Barcelona’s B-team.

Four other players – Xabier Etxeita, Cristian Ganea, Sabin Merino and Mikel Vesga –have returned to the club from their respective loan spells.

Manager Gaizka Garitano will count on his established striking partnership of Inaki Williams and veteran Aritz Aduriz to feed off the playmaking artistry of skipper Iker Munian and test the Barcelona backline. He will also hope that star defender, Óscar de Marcos, will provide leadership at the back to stifle Barcelona’s fearsome attack led by Messi.

Games scheduled for broadcast on Saturday are Celta Vigo versus Real Madrid (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 4pm), Valencia versus Real Sociedad (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 6pm), Leganes v Osasuna (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 8pm) and Villareal v Granada (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 8pm).

Sunday’s games include Deportivo Alaves versus Levante (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 4pm), Espanyol versus Sevilla (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 6pm) and Atletico Madrid versus Getafe (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 8pm).

Week one matches will be rounded off on Monday when Mallorca take on Eibar (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 7pm) and Real Betis go against Real Valladolid (showing on SuperSport Select 4 at 9pm).

GOtv subscribers can enjoy the excitement of LaLiga with an upgrade to GOtv MAX package for just N3, 200.

For more football fixtures on the new football season, visit www.supersport.com Don’t miss the 2018/2019 football season on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement. You can also follow GOtv @gotvng on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ GOtvNigeria.