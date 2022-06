Ernesto Valverde has been named new coach of Athletic Bilbao.

The former Barcelona coach returns to Athletic after the election of new president Jon Uriarte.

Valverde has been out of work since his sacking by Barca in January 2021.

He replaces Marcelino, who stepped down as coach ahead of the election.

Valverde has coached the most games at Athletic – 306 – and also broke a 31 year title drought with the 2015 Supercopa.