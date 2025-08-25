Athletes arrive Asaba Tuesday for 9th National Youth Games

Athletes from different parts of the country are expected to arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital on Tuesday for the 9th edition of the National Youth Games.

This is the third time in a row Delta is hosting the Games, after the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, hosted it five times. The maiden edition took place in Abuja.

The Delegation Registration Meetings (DRM) for the Games, which started on August 21st ended on August 24th to pave the way for the commencement of the Games.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Tuesday and Wednesday August 26th and 27th are observed as arrival dates for the event, while the opening ceremony will take place on August 29.

The chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko is expected to declare the 9th NYG open on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Team Delta delegation to the 2025 NYG was expected to be announced on Monday evening.

Team Delta, which has maintained its top position on the medals table since the commencement of the Games, had been in closed camping since last week. Over the past few months, the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) have been actively involved in inspecting and certifying facilities and venues, to ensure they meet the required standards for hosting a successful Games, which bring together the best young talents from across the country to compete for glory and national recognition.

Last week, the NSC reiterated its commitment to delivering a well-organised event that not only showcases Nigeria’s next generation of sports stars, but also promotes unity, discipline, and excellence through sports

