Atedo Peterside begs: Call off protest, poor Nigerians can’t endure more days

The founder of Stanbic-IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has appealed to Nigerian youths and organisers of the nationwide protests to suspend the action.

In a tweet on his official X account, Peterside applauded protesters who have been peaceful in the course of the demonstration for dispelling the narrative of Nigerian youths not being politically active.

He, however, called on the organisers to call off the protest lest it gets hijacked by hoodlums.

He said: “I doff my hat to those of you who have been protesting peacefully since 01 August. You have shaken Nigeria to the core and dispelled the falsehood that many of our youths are not politically active and/or do not care to demand good governance. I beg you in the name of God to please call off the protest now.

“I explained that any mass street action that goes on for more than a few days will be infiltrated and overtaken by hoodlums. Please end the protests today (Sunday).”

Peterside, who doubles as the president and founder of Anap Foundation, also urged the protesters to consider poor Nigerians who cannot endure protests for more than a few days.

“Poor Nigerians cannot endure protests for more than a few days. You have made your point. Your massive turnout has frightened many people.

“Federal Government is not deaf. The President has spoken this morning. Perhaps even the Legislators have heard you also.

“If they collectively fail to significantly reduce the cost of governance, stop wasteful expenditures and tighten their own belts or lead by example, please then re-strategise, regroup and call them to order again. God bless you all.”

