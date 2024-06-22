Atedo Peterside announces exit from banking

The Founder of Stanbic-IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has announced his exit from the banking business.

The Founder of Stabic-IBTC Bank made the announcement of his exit in a post via his verified social media page.

Peterside said: “This has been an incredible 35-year journey that ends today, June 10, 2024.

“Every single day since February 2, 1989, I have been either the CEO, Chairman or Bank Director.

“All good things must come to an end.

“I give God the glory at age 68.”