ATBU raises alarm on hacking of VC’s social media accounts

The Management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, has raised alarm that the Facebook and other social media accounts of its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad AbdulAzeez, have been hacked.

This is contained in a statement by Head, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, ATBU, Bauchi, Kabiru Aminu released on Sunday.

According to the University’s spokesperson, the Vice Chancellor’s Facebook account had been hacked for sometime now and warned that anybody who engaged in business transactions with the handler of the account was on his own.

“The attention of the University’s Management is once again drawn despite the earlier issued disclaimer notice that some people continued to fall into the trap of scammers in the name of transacting business with ATBU, through the hacked social media handles of the Vice-Chancellor.

“The General Public is hereby once again reminded that the Facebook account and other social media handles of the Vice-Chancellor have been hacked by some individuals for their selfish purposes.

“We, therefore, wish to reiterate to the general public to disregard any request(s) to offer contract, Job employment or seek any kind of assistance or to offer help to any individual(s) or company by the account of the Vice-Chancellor, ATBU, Bauchi,” he said.