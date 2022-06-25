ATBU appoints Acting Registrar

The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has approved the appointment of Hajiya Aisha Idris as the Acting Registrar.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued Saturday in Bauchi by the spokesman of the institution, Malam Abdulkadir Shehu.

He said the appointment, which takes immediate effect is sequel to the exit of the substantive Registrar, Dr Ahmad Garba.

Prior to her appointment, Idris was the Deputy Registrar, Senior Staff Establishment and Alumni Relations Division of the University.

She joined the service of the University as Senior Assistant Registrar in 1997 and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar in 2005.

Idris, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, holds Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies, Master’s Degree in Development Studies and Political Science.

She is also a fellow of the Public Administration and Management Development Institute, African International Institute of Business Valuers and Management as well as member of the Nigerian Universities Professionals Administrators among others.

Idris started her working career with the Bauchi State Government as Information Officer in 1991.