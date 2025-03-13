At UBA Business Series, female leaders spotlight need for gender parity to break barriers, build legacies 

As part of activities to mark the 2025 International Women’s Month, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc held the quarterly edition of its Business Series event where trailblazing female leaders from diverse industries shared personal insights on overcoming systemic challenges, driving change, and redefining success.

The hybrid event which was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House, reinforced the bank’s commitment towards supporting and championing gender parity, creating opportunities, and empowering women to build lasting legacies in their careers and businesses.

The panel featured a line-up of inspiring and accomplished women, including Founder and CEO of Shule Direct who joined from Tanzania; Faraja Kotta Nyalandu, former Attorney General and Board Chairman, Africa Prudential Plc, Chief Eniola Fadayomi; award-winning actor and entrepreneur, Nancy Isime and Managing Director, BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited, Flora Fabyan.

Each panellist offered profound reflections on how they succeeded in navigating their careers and businesses against all odds, tackling gender bias, and unlocking financial and professional independence, thus underscoring the urgent need for inclusive opportunities and systemic transformation.

In her submission, Faraja Kotta Nyalandu reflected on the powerful role women play in shaping the future, emphasizing the importance of education and opportunity: “The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world. Empowering a woman has a ripple effect; on her household, her family’s health, and the community. My call today is for everyone to believe in the opportunity to transform a girl or woman’s life by enabling them to unleash their potential through education, learning, and opportunities. Give us the platform and space. If you don’t, women will strive to take it,” she stated.

Chief Eniola Fadayomi who recounted her journey through the legal and public sectors in Nigeria, stated, “Being a woman in the legal space at that time was challenging. Every day as an Attorney General was a battle, and being a woman made it even harder. You have to prove yourself twice as hard as a man. When you’re collaborative, they say you’re weak. When you’re assertive, they say you’re too aggressive, so I believe that women should capitalise on some advantages that have been ingrained in them overtime to be successful in their fields.”

Nancy Isime who spoke on the importance of financial independence for women, advised women on the need to create a niche for themselves and to think outside the box. “Financial independence is crucial. Your life choices, especially who you partner with, is critical to building financial stability and generational wealth. Budgeting, investing wisely, and educating yourself are key steps.”

Chief Flora Fabyan highlighted the balancing act many women master, stating, “Women are naturally trained to juggle multiple roles. Managing home and work requires being present and making decisions that benefit both spheres. Over the years, you learn to juggle these responsibilities effectively.”

Speaking on the significance of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, who commended the bank for hosting the event, said UBA continues to champion diversity and inclusion, fostering an environment where women are empowered to excel and lead across various sectors.

“At UBA, we recognise the vital role women play in shaping economies, businesses, and families. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women at every level. We believe that when women thrive, businesses, communities, and even the nations prosper. Today’s discussion serves as a powerful reminder that while progress has been made, there is still much work to do -and UBA remains dedicated to accelerating that progress.”

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

Post Views: 12