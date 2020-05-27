The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has confirmed a new deal for Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr.

Pinnick on Wednesday made the revelation via his Twitter handle: @PinnickAmaju.

According to him: “I’m happy to announce that the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles.

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup.

“In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions.

“Like the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has rightly noted, we are uncompromising in these goals.

“The board of the Federation and I are totally in agreement with the minister on the goals for the team and it is unwavering.

“In the same vein, I would like to thank our sponsors, especially AITEO’s support for our football is unquantifiable, even in these difficult.

“…times and I cannot stress enough, how much of a rock they have been.

“Thank you, AITEO.

“With the distraction of the contract talks out of the way now, we can now face our football on the pitch, totally. Again, I never lost confidence in Gernot Rohr’s ability…

“…to take our football forward and I’m convinced our football will only get better from here on.”