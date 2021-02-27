After over seven-month closure, the Federal Government, on Saturday, fully reopened the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had announced the closure of the bridge on July 24, 2020 for repair works to be carried out on it but the government on Saturday reopened the bridge which spans over 11.8km.

During the closure, commuters went through hard times connecting the Mainland and the Island areas of Nigeria’s economic capital as they navigated other alternative routes. The bridge alongside the Carter Bridge and Eko Bridge connect Victoria Island to the mainland. The Third Mainland Bridge is also reported to be the busiest in Nigeria.

The reopening of the bridge was contained in a statement on Saturday signed the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Boade Akinola.

The statement partly read, “The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN has today announced in Abuja the final opening to traffic of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos from Saturday, February 27, 2021 at midday.

“This brings to final completion the rehabilitation and maintenance works which necessitated the partial closure of the Bridge since July 24, 2020.

“Mr. Fashola who gave the directives after reviewing the report from the Director Bridges and Design on the update of the rehabilitation works, thanked Lagosians for their patience and understanding while the rehabilitation work was going on.

“In view of this the Honourable Minister said, “there was no longer any need for us to close the bridge to traffic”.”

Commenting on the full reopening of the vital bridge, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tweeted, “Dear Lagosians, The Third Mainland Bridge maintenance and rehabilitation is completed, and is now fully accessible to all.

“Thank you for your patience and kind understanding during the period of its closure. Please adhere strictly to traffic laws while commuting.”