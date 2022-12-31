At EU-ACT, IPC session, stakeholders articulate roles of media in community development

Stakeholders, including veteran media practitioners, human right activists, non-governmental organizations and community representatives have unanimously agreed that there is need for synergy between the media and community leaders, to make significant impacts and achieve substantial success in drives to have a peaceful and flourishing society.

The conclusion was drawn Thursday at an interactive session, a project supported by the European Union ‘Agent for Citizens-Driven Transformation’ (EU-ACT) funded by the British Council and implemented by the International Press Centre (IPC).

The forum featured presentation of results of advocacy and engagement training involving community members, using media-driven advocacy measures to engender grassroots development in Lagos State. The project cut across three local government areas, namely: Lagos Mainland, Alimoso and Ikorodu.

IPC Director, Lanre Arogundade in his opening remarks urged the community representatives to sustain the advocacy and engagement they have been trained, irrespective of the challenges that prevail in the process. Arogundade, a veteran journalist and an activist, asserted that if the communities come together and engage the media, it is possible that some of the challenges they are facing would be resolved, which he specified was the ultimate purpose of the training.

“The project is for one year, still, what has been done so far can be taken further by the participants. They should continue with the engagement. They (participants) have been trained on how to reach out to journalists and how to articulate challenges facing their communities.

“The scope of the engagement for now is due to limited resources, still, we have achieved some results. In the case of Lagos Mainland, the community has been able to engage the police to resolve some security challenges, unlike before, where people did not know where to go or the right people to talk to. The CDA and CDC should work together” Arogundade advised.

Speaking at the session on the “Roles of Media in Community Development” the Editor, Editorial Page of The Guardian Newspaper, Kunle Sanyaolu said among the channels the communities could use to express the challenges facing them include: granting of interviews, writing for publication consideration on editorial comments pages of different newspapers, and others.

Sanyaolu defined every community as a “tiny Nigeria”, saying that there is nothing happening in a community that is not happening in Nigeria, and there is nothing going in Nigeria that is not happening in every community.

He advised that the community representatives must be conscious of their roles, in particular, should prepare to share information, through the tradition and new media, still, warned against sharing of irrelevant information.

Sanyaolu advised further: “It is important you have access to the media and possess devices to access and share crucial information”.

“If you want anything done, the media must be engaged – to spread the information. You must therefore begin to build relationships with the media. Journalists will verify issues and challenges, and in the end, report accurate versions of every situation. If you don’t want to labour in vain, you must engage the media. Media is a vital organ in community development activities. The roles of media include: creating awareness, educating and drawing attention of relevant authorities to the issues of concerns to the community”, said the Deputy Director, (Training), Voice of Nigeria VOA, Ugonma Cokey, while speaking at the interactive session which was held at Airport Hotels, Ikeja.

Cokey restated that through the media reports, the communities could compare notes – do a check on what is being done in one community, but lacking in another, as well as learning best practices. She maintained that if the community representatives “want anything addressed faster as it should be, collaborate with the media”.

“The media can also bring communities together to form a voice – for them to be noticed by relevant authorities and subsequently achieve results. When a community and other stakeholders collaborate, a lot can be achieved” Cokey stressed.

In his presentation on the topic, a journalist and human rights activist, Wale Adeoye disclosed that challenges confronting communities included: poor and lack of social amenities such as good roads and potable water; human rights violation, child abuse, domestic violence, gender based violence, environmental pollution, restiveness, cultism, militancy, community hoodlums among others. He noted that most of the time, residents were hopeless of solutions to the array of menace.

Adeoye who is the Executive Director, Journalists For Democratic Rights (JODER) also noted that sometimes, community challenges emanate from public institutions, such as exorbitant charges from a local government area or abuse of office and power by the security operatives, adding that often, residents were perplexed and lacked ideas of where to seek proper solutions.

Still, the JODER boss declared that the hope for the communities to resolve their respective challenges is the media, noting that this was the reason it was described as “fourth estate of the realms”.

To resolv their difficulties, Adeoye urged the community representatives to form themselves into associations; appoint Spokespersons; always itemize issues to be presented to the media and authorities in order of importance; articulate the community challenges with utmost truth – avoid fabrication and exaggeration; opening and running of functional social media groups. He advised that while posting on the new media, different and relevant authorities should be tagged.

The veteran journalist also urged community leaders to identify different pages of the national dailies and airtime, as well as programmes on electronic media, targeted at community development, contribute editorial comments, as well as call in respectively.

“When doing these, the relevant authorities will have information about the problems facing the communities” and subsequently provide solutions to them.

While giving the results of advocacy and engagement training, a representative from Alimosho Local Government Area, Femi Odeyemi said in the Abesan estate, roads were graded. Odeyemi attested that the community also had its 40th Anniversary and it was supported and graced by the LGA Chairman, as well as State government officials. Through the engagement, Odeyemi reported that the community leader paid a courtesy visit to the State’s Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu Fatai.

Similarly, he related that the leaders got the commitment of the State’s House of Assembly committee on Environment members, led by their Chairman, Rotimi Abiru – who visited the community.

His counterpart from Ikorodu, Olufunke Adedokun said through the advocacy and engagement training, the damaged bridge which links the garage under Ikorodu North – and which has been causing accidents, traffic gridlock has received local government attention and repair works have reached about 85 percent completion.

Adedokun also revealed that through the engagement, five class room blocks have been delivered by the LGA Chairman, Jimi Benson, attesting that the new media have been used effectively to gather and share information widely. Similarly, through the advocacy training, youthful Adedokun revealed that a police station at Araro area of Ikorodu has been constructed, confirming that peace was gradually returning to Ikorodu enclave.

In her success story, Prudence Gogo, representing Lagos Mainland narrated that through the advocacy and engagement training, the community got the commitment of the LGA Chairman, Rashidah Omolola to provide 20 bore holes, two allocated to each ward, that constitute the Council Area.

She said the training has facilitated deep community/security agencies engagement, as well as security summits. Today, the Lagos Mainland representative confirmed that the CDA and CDC heads have access to DPO, noting that situations like this were lacking in the past.

Prudence added that the training has also prompted a visit to the Sports Director at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. She stated that the visit was to look into how the youths could be involved in sports and decision making.

In the same vein, she confirmed that Hon. Jide Jimoh has been simultaneously pushing on the floor of the House of Representatives. The result of the combined efforts, she announced, was the construction of a mini stadium at Oko Baba community.

Francis Abayomi of IPC listed the prospects of the advocacy and engagement training.

According to him, when the media is engaged, the community leaders are directly participating in democratic process. He added that when a community engages the media, it is directly contributing to establishing good governance.