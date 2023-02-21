At APC grand finale rally in Lagos,Tinubu pledges to work hard for Nigeria

It was a homecoming of sort for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday at the party’s campaign grand finale rally in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was physically present at the rally lifted up Asíwájú Tinubu’s hand, again proclaiming him the next president of the country God willing.

The rally was attended by an unprecedented crowd who had besieged the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere venue of the rally from as early as 8 am, while another large number lined the streets from the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja where President Buhari’s and Asíwájú’s planes landed till they arrived in Surulere in a long convoy of vehicles.

Addressing the rally, Asíwájú facing the president said: “As you worked hard for me, I will work hard for Nigeria. All the plans set out in our Action Plan for Renewed Hope for Nigerians will be pursued rigorously.”

At every turn, he thanked President Buhari for standing firm for democracy, accountability, transparency and fairness.

“The president asked all of us interested to go and contest the primaries of our party. After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he didn’t ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I’m not from Daura like him, he accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me ‘you are almost there now’.”

Asíwájú also said when it was time for the choice of a running mate, the president turned down his offer to choose for him, telling him “you know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person’.

“Thank you Mr. President, you gave me the courage, the confidence and the will to pick right,” he said.

The APC candidate said he chose as running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima who he described a most knowledgeable and independent-minded person.

He said Shettima had shown determination and grit to perform and be different, describing him a dependable, reliable and courageous man.

Asíwájú Tinubu promised to do all in his power to continue where Buhari would stop, and consolidate on his achievements.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu thanked the people of the state for turning out in large numbers to receive President Buhari and Asíwájú Tinubu and to also attend the rally.

He said with the massive turn out, they had shown their love for the ‘City Boy,’ asking them to go further on Saturday February 25, 2023 to vote Asíwájú for president.

Those who addressed the rally also included APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign and Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong and the wife of the APC candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Also present at the rally were Senate President Ahmed Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Inuwa (Gombe), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others included former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) as well as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole, National Woman Leader, Beta Edu, Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare and Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate, Hajiya Binani.