At 90, Uncle Sam is living legend of Nigerian journalism, by Tunji Bello

In post-colonial Nigeria, few, if any, can be said to come close to Pa Sam Amuka Pemu (fondly called Uncle Sam) in terms of ramifications in journalism practice. He is undeniably a complete newspaperman because of his indelible footprints (from reportorial to editorship to punditry to managerial).

From the outset, he honed his exquisite writing skills under the tutelage of iconic poet, John Pepper Clark, at the Sunday Express, where the latter was features editor, from where he joined the Daily Times, then the flagship of Nigeria’s media industry.

At the individual level, Uncle Sam showcased his power of discernment and moral conscience through his popular column: “Sad Sam.”

The column was devoted to either pillorying power abuse or satirising the foibles of society’s indulgent elite.

At the managerial level, Uncle Sam’s uncommon organisational acumen is perhaps best illustrated by the success stories of two of Nigeria’s oldest national dailies: The Punch and Vanguard. As a complete newspaperman, he was pivotal in founding the Punch with his accountant friend, Chief Olu Aboderin. Following a disagreement, he left to set up Vanguard. The fact that the two newspapers still stand 50 years later is undoubtedly a testament to Uncle Sam’s Midas touch.

Overall, perhaps Uncle Sam’s greatest strength is not just his brilliant writing skills, but the moral integrity of his journalism.

He is a stickler for professional ethics and is reputed for his generosity of spirit to his workers. He has never failed to lend his influential newspapers to the pursuit of worthy causes.

Therefore, at 90, we cannot but celebrate Uncle Sam as a rare gift to journalism as a profession and Nigeria as a nation.

Here is wishing the inimitable Uncle Sam many more years in good health in the service of the nation and humanity in general.

. Bello is the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

