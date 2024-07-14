At 85, Osoba remains iconic, commendable leader – Ogun APC

Ahead of his 85th birthday celebration on July 15, the All Progressives Congress in Ogun has described one of its national leaders, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as an iconic and commendable leader.

The party stated this in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oladunjoye said the APC Chairman in the state, Yemi Sanusi, described Osoba as someone who had raised generations of leaders across the globe.

Sanusi described the former governor of the state as one of the pillars and leading lights of the party who had continued to support it with all his resources and whose exemplary leadership the party had benefitted from immensely.

“Another occasion of your birthday is an opportunity for us to thank God for your life and living, as someone who has impacted positively on countless number of people around the globe.

“We join others in wishing you continuous years in good health, vitality and prosperity. Thank you for raising generations of leaders,” the chairman said.

