At 59, Irona celebrated as a steadfast, trusted leader

It was a moment of heartfelt tributes and celebration on Friday, as family, friends, political allies, and well-wishers gathered at the Abuja residence of former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona, to mark his 59th birthday.

Speakers hailed Irona as a principled, dependable, and courageous leader whose legacy continues to inspire trust and admiration.

The atmosphere brimmed with admiration as speaker after speaker paid glowing tributes to Engr. Irona, describing him as a dependable, courageous, and principled leader whose legacy continues to inspire across political and social divides.

In their separate remarks, three former members of the House of Representatives – Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (Mayor Eze), Hon. Jeff Ojinika, and Hon. ThankGod Ezeani, praised Irona’s unwavering commitment to justice and fairness, describing him as a relentless crusader for equity and good governance.

“Irona is dependable. He does not tolerate injustice in any form,” they affirmed. “He is steadfast and upright, always willing to stand for what is right, even in the face of adversity.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former Secretary to the Government of Imo State and ex-federal lawmaker, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, hailed Irona as “a man of truth who consistently chooses the path of justice, regardless of whose ox is gored.”

Also lending his voice, former Director of Public Affairs at the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, Barry Nwibani, reflected on over two decades of personal friendship and professional admiration. “Engr. Irona’s consistency, integrity, and lifestyle remain exemplary. He represents the kind of leadership Nigeria yearns for – credible, courageous, and selfless.”

In a heartfelt tribute posted on his verified Facebook page, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, described Irona as “a trusted pillar of steadfast loyalty.” The former Governor used the opportunity to also celebrate the Director General of the Rebuild Imo Movement, Dr. Vin Udokwu, who marked his 68th birthday on the same day.

The message, titled “Honouring Two Steadfast Allies,” read in part:

“To the glory of God, I celebrate two exceptional men – Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, my trusted Deputy in Imo, as he turns 59, and Dr. Vin Udokwu, our devoted Director General of the Rebuild Imo Movement, marking 68 remarkable years.

“Over time, these two gentlemen have proven to be trusted pillars of steadfast loyalty, exemplary character, and resolute commitment. Their dedication to service and the shared vision for Imo has inspired confidence and hope across the state and beyond.”

In his remarks during a virtual chat, Saturday morning, former lawmaker representing Oguta State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Frank Ugboma stressed that “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Gerald A. Irona is not just a leader but an inspiration to many of us who look up to his courage and commitment to service. Celebrating him at 59 is celebrating excellence, resilience, and uncommon grace.”

Also Read

Irona’s wife, Ogbuefi Vivian Irona, in a special birthday message, described Irona as a selfless leader. Her message reads in part – “today, I celebrate not just your birth, but the man you are- strong, yet gentle, visionary, yet humble, courageous, yet compassionate.”

“Your life of service, both to your family and to the people of Imo State speaks volumes of your character – selfless, noble, and deeply inspiring.”

Adding his voice, former Chairman of Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, Ken Akunnakwe stressed that “in Hon. Gerald Irona, I found a humble, loyal, consistent, and practical politician. He is a man of few words who leads by example. Beyond his kindness, Irona is deeply grateful to those who have contributed to his journey.

Beyond Abuja, the 59th birthday of Engr. Irona was also celebrated by associates and supporters at various locations in Imo State, including the ‘Rebuild Imo movement’, reflecting the wide-reaching admiration he enjoys for his leadership, integrity, and principled politics.

Post Views: 16