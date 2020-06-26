Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday had a wish when he was 40 years: He wanted to live up to 70.

His wish was based on the fact that his dad died two months to his 70th birthday.

Ajimobi made the wish known at the 4th Edition of the Ramadan 2020 lecture organised by a radio station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on the position of Islam in dealing with a pandemic.

He was born on December 16, 1949.

He told the Islamic clerics in Yoruba language at the programme: “When I was 40 years, I used to tell God that if I can live up to 70, it will be enough but me.

This was because my died died two months to his birthday.

“But as I got close to 70 and I started enjoying the good things of life, I started praying for more years.”

Ajimobi, who died on Thursday, will be buried at 10am on Friday (today).