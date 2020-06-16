The Academic Staff Union of Universities has told lecturers not to engage in online lectures for students.

The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, gave the directive in a statement.

Schools at all levels have remained shut since March following the spread of the Coronavirus Disease pandemic to Nigeria in February.

However, while schools at lower levels, especially the privately-owned ones, have commenced online teaching, universities are yet to.

And the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as at June 15, 2020 said it was not safe to reopen schools.

Ogunyemi, in the memo, said lecturers must not engage in online teaching because without Senate’s approval, a vice chancellor has no power to change the mode of lecture delivery.

He said: “Therefore, do not obey any vice chancellor’s call for online teaching under whatever guise.

“It is a blatant violation of the university laws.

“It is in the interest of our universities, our students and our nation to resist any attempt to undermine the ongoing struggle.”

ASUU had declared a strike following a dispute with the Federal Government over the mode of payment of lecturers.

Ogunyemi warned chairpersons and other executive members not attend or respond to invitations to meetings on matters affecting the union without clearance from their zonal coordinators.

He said no state university branch of the union should meet with its Visitor without the permission of National Strike Coordinator Committee through ASUU president.

He said against all odds, ASUU members and their families have remained resolute, adding: “This is an expression of their commitment to the union’s patriotic struggle to rescue Nigeria’s education system.

“NSCC commends this act of patriotism.”