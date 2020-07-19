The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said it supported the decision of the Federal Government to stop Senior Secondary School 3 pupils from partaking in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination earlier scheduled to commence on August 4.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this when he spoke with newsmen on Saturday.

The union advised the government to shut down schools until 2021 to ensure adequate preparations, citing the case in some countries such as Kenya.

Ogunyemi said: “Look, Kenya has said they have closed all their schools till next year (2021).

“They too have exams to write.

“Safety first.

“If it means closing the schools until next year to safeguard the lives of Nigerian children and safeguard the health of all Nigerians, so be it.

“So, if that will help us to address cases that can lead to an increase in mortality, I think Nigerians should go that way and all of us should see the reason for it.

“If they need to cancel admission for the year, it is good for them.

“Life matters first.

“People must have a life first before they can go to university.

“Are the universities ready to work now?

“Our position is that they should not experiment with the lives of our children.

“Nobody can tell.

“The situation may soon normalise and they can do their exams and there is another opportunity for external candidates around November.

“So, it’s not as if the door is totally closed.

“The first thing that should be tackled is whether schools are safe.

“And if the schools are not safe, why do you want to carry out an experiment with the lives of our children?

“An attempt to send back the children to school at a time there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is like experimenting with the lives of our children.

“If they put all the things in place, including social and physical distancing, sanitisers, kitting the children as we see in other places, decontamination with water flowing in the schools and all the gadgets, why not?

“So, if the government can meet all these conditions, then they can reopen the schools.

“But if they cannot meet all these conditions, they should not experiment with even 10 students in any school.”