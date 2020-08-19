The Academic State Union of Universities has told the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin, that not only legal luminaries have the knowledge of procedures and process for appointment and removal of Vice-Chancellors.

ASUU said this at a news conference by its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ogunyemi condemned the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the Governing Council chaired by Dr. Babalakin, saying due process was not followed.

He said: “We are shocked not because we regard Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogunndipe as a saint but for the fact that all available evidence indicate that he was not taken through the due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Babalakin should be reminded that the knowledge of procedures and process for appointment and removal of Vice-Chancellors is not the exclusive preserve of Legal Luminaries.”