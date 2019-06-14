The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Taraba University Chapter, has suspended its two months old strike following the agreement between the union and the Taraba State Government, owner of the university.

Dr Samuel Shikaa, the ASUU branch Chairman, disclosed this shortly after a meeting of the union in Jalingo on Friday.

According to Shikaa, the offers that were given to the union by government were “partially considered and approved by our Congress” and that it was based on that strength that the strike was suspended.

The ASUU Chairman also stated that the implementation of some parts of the agreement had commenced.

The union, which directed its members to return to work immediately, also called on the students to resume for academic activities.

Shikaa expressed optimism that the government would fulfill its part of the agreement to ensure an uninterrupted academic calendar, henceforth.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the ASUU branch had embarked on strike on April 3 to press home their demands, including non-payment of earned academic allowances, lack of perimeter fencing, inadequate funding, among others.