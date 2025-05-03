ASUU supports 12 Indigents students with scholarships in Bauchi zone

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has awarded scholarships to 12 academically outstanding but financially disadvantaged indigents students across its Bauchi Zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bauchi Zone includes: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) Bauchi.

Others are Gombe State University, Federal University Kashere, University of Jos and Plateau State University Bokkos.

During the presentation held at the ASUU Secretariat, SAZU Bauchi on Saturday, the 12 beneficiaries received cheques worth ₦200,000 each from the national body of the Union.

Prof. Christopher Piwuna, Convener of the ASUU Grant, Research and Publications Committee was represented by Prof. Lawan Abubakar, the immediate past Zonal Coordinator.

Piwuna explained that the scholarships aimed to support brilliant students who were hindered by financial hardship.

“This initiative was born out of the need to counter the government’s rising imposition of school charges, which continues to burden students and their families,” he said.

Piwuna added that ASUU believed that such financial aid should be a grant, not a loan, noting: “We don’t expect any repayment from the beneficiaries or their parents.”

Prof. Namo Aku, the Zonal Coordinator, said that while the national body supported 12 students, the six universities in the zone collectively sponsored additional 18 indigenous students.

“ATBU and Gombe State University sponsored five students each, Plateau University and University of Jos sponsored two each, while SAZU and Federal University Kashere sponsored two students apiece,” he said.

Aku emphasized that ASUU’s mission includes supporting the less privileged through collective contributions from lecturers who are passionate about students’ success.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Bappa Salisu, a Pharmacy student at SAZU, expressed gratitude to the Union.

“We are deeply thankful for this opportunity. It motivates us to work harder and live up to the expectations of those who believe in us,” he said.

