ASUU Strike: Protesting OAU students shut down Ife-Ibadan road

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have, on Thursday, taken to the Ife-Ibadan express road as they protest school closure resulting from the ongoing strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The students who converged at their campus gate this morning marched down to the major highway which connects commuters traveling from Ife to Ibadan and vice versa.

It was gathered that the students, who converged under the aegis of Fund Education coalition, vowed to continue the protests from today till their demands would be met by the Federal Government.

The students held placards bearing various inscriptions like “Fund Education Now”, “Education is not a Scam” among others, as they chanted “End ASUU Strike”. They equally seemed to be proceeding towards a major roundabout, the popular OUI roundabout at Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu.

The students were joined by some concerned members of the public.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, alongside the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had invited the leadership of the Trade Union Congress to a meeting in Abuja today with regard to the ongoing strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

ASUU strike has entered 87 days today.