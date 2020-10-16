The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone B has written the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Philip Maku, as well as heads of other Security Agencies in the State notifying them of its planned peaceful demonstration against the prolonged industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The letter was signed by the South East and South South NANS Director of Special Duties, Zone B, Comrade Nwuruku Olisa Alfred.

The protest, scheduled to hold from 7am to 10am on October 20, 2020 in Ebonyi State, would take off from the main gate of Ebonyi State University, College of Agricultural Sciences Campus and terminate at the old Government House gate in Abakaliki.

According to the letter, the peaceful rally was aimed at making demands on the Federal Government of Nigeria to renegotiate with members of ASUU towards a possible adjustment of the decisions that has led to the halt in academic activities in institution of higher Learning in the country for over seven months, with its attendant negative toll on Nigerian students.

The letter solicited for security cover from the Security Agencies during the period of the planned demonstrations, assuring that the Students would conduct themselves peacefully.

Part of the notification reads: “I write to respectfully inform you that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) will hold a peaceful demostration on Tuesday 20th October, 2020, to demand for renegotiations between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the lingered 7 months old industrial Action and possible adjustment on some gruesome and unfavorable decisions taken against students in the country….”

The notification letter was copied to the Vice Chancellors and Provosts of Institutions in the State, Secretary to State Government, Commissioners for Education and Internal Security, Deans of Student Affairs, ASUU, DSS, FRSC, Ebonyi State command, among others.