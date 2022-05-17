ASUU strike: Gunshots as soldiers disperse protesting Ondo students

Men of the Nigerian Army have allegedly stormed the scene where students were protesting in Akure, Ondo State on Tuesday.

The students had gone out for a second-day protest in the state over the lingering strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Videos obtained by our correspondent had shown soldiers marching in their numbers with their guns, alongside a van being driven after them. Sporadic gunshots were heard as they moved while some of the students ran in panic.

Details later…