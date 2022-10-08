ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila confident of Buhari’s impending resolution

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed his confidence regarding the resolution of the ongoing industrial dispute between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government.

He spoke on Friday at the State House after a follow-up meeting between the leadership of the House and the President.

Gbajabiamila disclosed that the outcome of the meeting would soon be made known by Buhari.

Recall that the leadership of the House had on Tuesday presented a report containing recommendations following meetings with stakeholders in the ongoing ASUU-FG face-off to the President after which a follow-up meeting was scheduled for Thursday.

Noting that the end of the crisis might soon be in sight, Gbajabiamila said the meeting was positive as pending issues would be concluded.

He said: “We just came here for a follow-up, which was supposed to be yesterday, but unfortunately the President was not around and this is a follow-up.

“We had, once again, very very fruitful discussions with Mr. President on the pending issues and this matter would be concluded.

“You will hear directly from the President, but suffice it to say that we had a very good meeting.

“The assurance is that we’ve met with the President, we’ve discussed, it was a positive meeting and even the leader here is saying it was very very positive and it shall be well.”

Not willing to let the cat out of the bag after being prodded further on the outcome of the meeting, the Speaker urged Nigerians to be patient for the President to make his pronouncements over the issues based on the new facts before him.

“I think Nigerians will hear directly from Mr President, we all look forward to it; we had a good meeting, you can read between the lines,” Gbajabiamila added.