ASUU Strike: Buhari, Gbajabiamila meet in Villa 

A meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, on the lingering ASUU strike is underway at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The meeting, it was gathered started 3:00 pm and it is expected to feature the Lower Chambers discussions with ASUU representatives recently.

The Lawmakers are expected to present their recommendations to President Buhari at the meeting.

Recall that Gbajabiamila after the Lawmakers’ meeting with the ASUU representatives, promised that the report to be presented today would reflect their interactions on the ongoing FG-ASUU face-off and provide recommendations to enable the President assess the situation from an informed second option.