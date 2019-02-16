ASUU president, others say polls postponement sad, embarrassing

Some education stakeholders have expressed disappointment over the sudden postponement of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, a few hours to the polls, announced the shift in the election date from February 16 to February 23.

He also announced the shift of the governorship, state assembly and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections from March 2 to March 9.

He said: “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.”

He said the decision was a difficult one for the Commission to take, but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy.

Reacting to the development, the Academic Staff Union of Universities described the postponement as a rude shock and a dent to the country’s image.

The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told NAN that the development would further reduce the integrity of the nation before the international community.

Ogunyemi said: “We have not really gotten details of what led to this sad development. It is not yet clear to us what could have really led to this sort of dent to our country’s image.

“We shall be issuing our statement on this as soon as we are through with our findings on what led to this national disgrace.

“But for the moment, I will say this is coming to us as a big surprise as it does not portray us as well a country when it comes to planning.

“For an election of this magnitude whose preparation had been underway for over three years now to be cancelled a few hours to the main process, is to say the least, a huge waste of resources as well as an embarrassment before the international community.”

Prof. Solomon Akinboye, a one time Head, Department of Political Science University of Lagos, on his part, described the postponement as a national calamity.

According to him, the development has caused Nigerians across all works of life a huge setback economically, socially and otherwise.

Akinboye said: “The implication of this development is negative in all ramifications. Look at observers from the international community. Some of them have been here days to this election. They decided to push all other of their engagements aside just to ensure the success of this same election.

“Does it mean they are idle?. What will be their thought about us. What will happen next. Should they continue waiting till the new date?. Look at a person in the caliber of former President Sirleaf-Johnson of Liberia. Even if she decides to stay on, don’t you know the economic implication?

“Some will be forced to go back to their respective countries and therefore the consequence will be that the integrity of the process may not be guaranteed.

“It is as sad as disappointing that this is happening now, as economic activities are already being affected adversely.

“I was thinking that Prof. Yakubu would have sustained and even improve on Prof. Jega’s legacy but with this kind of development, that is not going to be after all.

“This will cast a dark shadow on his integrity. This development is already creating worries and palpable fear on our development as a nation and democracy that we are still nurturing.”

Akinboye, who is currently the institution’s Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, noted that INEC’s reasons for cancelling the polls was not acceptable, adding that the only reason it could have tendered would have been underfunding.

He said: “But fortunately, government ensured that the commission was well equipped financially and so it should not even talk about logistics challenges.

“At least no body mentioned to us that the process was suffering underfunding prior to this time so, government is not to blame in that area as it has done its own part well.

“I must say this is a huge slap to our development as a nation and democracy.”

Dr Olubunmi Ajibade, Senior Lecturer, Department of Mass Communication, also of the University of Lagos, described the development as a show of national shame.

He said that it showed lack of preparedness on the part of INEC.

According to him, until late Friday, Feb. 15, President Muhammadu Buhari in a broadcast, was still urging Nigerians to go out and vote for their preferred choice, meaning that he was also not anticipating the postponement.

He said: “This whole development is unfortunate and sad. Again it shows that as a nation, we do not plan well.

“Earlier in the week, INEC had claimed that all the sensitive materials were on ground in their respective places and that it was set for the polls.

“What all this have just amounted to now is a monumental waste, in whatever way one will like to look at it.

“Academic activities across board have been suspended just to see this election through, and now this is what we get.

“As a matter of fact, I will recommend that the position of the INEC chairman be reviewed immediately after the entire polls.”