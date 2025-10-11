ASUU meets student leaders, explains rationale for planned strike

The University of Jos Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has explained the rationale for its proposed industrial action to students.

The meeting, held on Friday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, was convened by the Students Relations Committee of the union.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Jurbe Molwus, Chairperson of the union, thanked student leaders for providing ASUU the opportunity to engage with them.

He said the meeting was aimed at drawing the attention of key stakeholders to the Federal Government’s continued failure to address the union’s demands.

Molwus added that the session was also meant to inform students about the union’s efforts toward achieving a more functional and sustainable university system in Nigeria.

He said: “Let me remind the general public that ASUU is worried that it may no longer be able to guarantee the industrial harmony that has been enjoyed over the last two years.

“No doubt, the federal government is proud of ASUU for sustaining such a tempo.

“But that has been achieved at the detriment of the welfare and wellbeing of our ever resilient members who have suffered persistent denial of their due entitlements.

“We have issued a 14-day ultimatum, which elapses on October 13, and if the government fails to satisfactorily address our demands, without further notice, we will proceed on a two-week warning strike.”

Molwus explained that the decision to embark on the strike stemmed out of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on September 28 in Abuja.

The chairperson said that ASUU’s demands were not personal, but one aimed at strengthening the quality of university education in the country.

He said: “Some of these demands are the immediate release of the revitalisation fund as captured in the budget and signing and implementation of the 2009 agreement reached with the government.

“Our demands also include, payment of promotion arrears of responsibility allowance held by the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and reinstatement of our victimised members in some state and federal universities.

“Other demands are payment of 23/35 per cent wage awards to members, payment of withheld three months salaries of members, among others.”

Speaking, Jane Pwajok, the President, Student Union Government (SUG) of the university, commended ASUU for conveying the meeting with the students.

Pwajok explained that the meeting served as an eye opener, adding that it gave the students a better perspective on lingering issues between ASUU and the government.

The president further commended ASUU for its longstanding struggle to improve and ensure quality in Nigeria’s university system.

She, however, called on the union to seek alternative means of pressing home its demand aside from the planned industrial action.