The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Kano State University of Science and Technology has urged the state government not to take over its Hospitality and Tourism Institute, Daula.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Union, Muhammad Sani-Gaya and Murtala Muhammad, it said the action would be inimical to educational development of the state.

It said: “ASUU expresses dismay on the Kano State Government decision regarding the taking over of the Hospitality and Tourism Institute (former Daula Hotel), contained in a letter dated Friday Nov. 15, 2019.

“This action is a breach of the university autonomy as enshrined in the University Law and the University (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act 2003.”

The Union said the university was running courses which include: Interim Joint Matriculation Board, Pre-Degree, Diplomas in Tourism and Hospitality.

It added that the University’s Senate had also approved Part-Time Degree Programmes for 2020/2021 academic year as well as proposed Bsc Hospitality, Tourism and Transportation at the institute.

It said: “The union call on the government to reverse the idea of commercialising facilities meant for public purposes especially institution of learning.”

In a reaction, Dr. Mariya Mahmood-Bunkure, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, said the state government has not taken a final decision on the issue.

Mahmood-Bunkure, in a Short Message Service to the News Agency of Nigeria, said: “I was with ASUU KUST Branch yesterday (Thursday) in my office. We had discussion on the matter.

“I told them what I know is that government has not given approval to any investor.

“And we have learnt that the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council is going to meet with the Visitor of the institution.

“So, I think we should await the outcome of the meeting.”