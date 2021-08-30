ASUU issues fresh strike threat, gives ultimatum

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the federal government up to Tuesday August 31 to fulfill its agreement with the union, or be prepared to cope with another industrial strike from lecturers.

ASUU was on strike for nearly 10 months last year over the non-implementation of its demands by the federal government. It later suspended the industrial action and returned to the negotiation table with the government.

Representatives of ASUU in early in August met with the federal government team led by Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, to discuss ways to resolve the planned fresh industrial action.

But speaking with PUNCH, Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president, alleged that the federal government had stopped engaging with the union over an agreement both parties reached in May.

Osodeke also claimed that the government does not respond to calls from the union again.

The ASUU president said the union would not hesitate to activate procedures for the commencement of another strike if the government fails to contact the union by Tuesday.

“The government has refused to reach out to us. Government officials have stopped. In fact, they don’t take our calls again. Nigerians should tell the government to do what they agreed to do,” he said.

“We signed an agreement and even in May, we reached a final agreement; this is August and nothing has been implemented. Does it make any sense? We are giving them till the end of August and after that, we start the procedures.”

In June, Osodeke had said that the body would embark on strike if the government does not fulfill its promises.