The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called for the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution in the country.

Mahmud Lawan, Kano Zonal Coordinator of the association, said this in a statement on Thursday at the end of its meeting held at the Federal University, Dutse.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had directed university lecturers to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The union, however, rejected the IPPIS, insisting that it violated university autonomy.

It rather proposed UTAS as alternative to the IPPIS.‎‎‎

Lawan said the union expressed dismay over the non payment of salaries to its members by the government.

He said: “We urge the Federal Government to immediately release the salaries of our members and stop playing politics with the ongoing six month old industrial action.‎

“The misinformation regarding payment of salaries by government officials is disheartening and laden with mischief to discredit the noble course of ASUU and its members.”

The statement urged the Federal Government to investigate the matter, noting that payment of salaries to its members were suspended in the past three months.

It also called for the provision of revitalisation fund, completion of renegotiation exercise and adoption of UTAS to end the strike.