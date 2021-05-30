The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Sunday elected a new leadership to pilot its affairs for the next two years.

The executive council of ASUU would however spend a maximum of four years.

They were elected at the national delegates conference of ASUU held in Awka, Anambra State.

While Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State was elected President, Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos was elected Vice President.

Others are Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Stella-Maris Okey (Welfare Secretary).

While the new President was former Vice President to Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, outgone President, Piwuna, before his election, was the Internal Auditor of ASUU and its former Chairman in UNIJOS.