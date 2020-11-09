The Congress of the University Academics, a faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, says its members are willing to resume work as soon as the Federal Government reopens universities.

The CONUA National Secretary, Dr. Henri Oripeloye, said this while paying a courtesy visit on the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Monday.

Oripeloye said the members of the union were ready to work as soon as directive was given by the government that academic work should resume in the universities.

He said: We have our members who are fully ready to work.

“There are other members of other unions, even factions of Academic Staff Union of Universities, who are ready to go back to work.

“I want to appeal to the federal government to consider other unions who are not part of ASUU’s fight to resume academic work in various universities.

“I want to equally appreciate the Vice Chancellor for his support to our members.”

In his remarks, Soremekun expressed his delight over the visit.

He said: “The fact that CONUA took off from Obafemi Awolowo University is not an accident.

“I want to commend your courage and steadfastness.

“Pease stick to your principles.

“Be consistent because if the union are not careful, the union may end up like other unions too.

“The CONUA has set out on a path sooner or later history will commend you.”

The VC assured the union that his administration will promote workers annually as stipulated by law especially those who merited such promotion in spite of the fact that ASUU was against that.

He added that the promotion exercise for 2020 would be announced by the authorities soon.

Oripeloye was accompanied by CONUA National Publicity Coordinator, Dr. Ernest Nwoke; and the National Legal Adviser and Coordinator, FUOYE chapter, Ayodeji Ige.