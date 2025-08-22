ASUU decries poor retirement package for university lecturers

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it is deeply concerned about the poor pension package for its retired members.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, made the remark at a news conference he addressed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Thursday.

Piwuna said that it was particularly disturbing that the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2024 negatively impacted on the welfare package of its retired members.

He said: “Our retired colleagues continue to bear the brunt of the government’s unpopular policies, manifesting in the galloping inflation and rising cost of electricity, transportation, housing, food, and medication, amongst others.

“We are not pleased with the situation where those who fought for the sustenance of our universities will be treated with disdain.

Also Read:

“A situation where a senior academic, who served for over 40 years ends up with a N150,000 monthly salary is unacceptable in the current economic realities.

“Many of our retired colleagues are battling chronic conditions, taking care of their spouses, caring for their children and grandchildren with a paltry amount as pension.”

The ASUU boss said that the union’s position for a university-based pension fund administration was to address such existing anomalies.

Piwuna called on the Federal Government to reverse the trend towards a better welfare package for retired lecturers.

Post Views: 10