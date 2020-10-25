The Academic Staff Union of University, Ebonyi State University Chapter, has urged the state government to prioritise university education to improve the system.

Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, Chairman of the union in the school, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abakaliki.

NAN recalls that the state governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday said he would proscribe ASUU, the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) and other bodies in the institution.

Igwenyi, reacting to the proscription, said labour issues are in the exclusive list and so no governor could proscribe a national union duly registered and given a charter to operate.

“We are just a branch of ASUU and national body of the union is very much aware of the situation in Ebonyi,” the chairman explained.

Igwenyi, an Associate Professor and Head of Department of Biochemistry, claimed that workers in the university are being owed four months of salaries.

He urged political office holders to avoid issues that could cause the collapse of public educational institutions.

He called on the staff of the university to remain resolute until government meets their demands.

NAN recalls that Nigerian universities had been on strike even before the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN also recalls that Dr Onyebuchi Chima, the state Commissioner for Education, said in a recent statement that the governor had approved the release of N500 million for the payment of staff salaries.

According to the statement, the state governor also approved single-digit N300 million loan to the university for the commencement of Small-and Medium-Enterprises (SMEs) businesses to boost the institution’s Internally Generated Revenue.