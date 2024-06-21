ASUU blames government for Kebbi varsity’s ordeal

The Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities branch of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, has lamented the myriad of challenges facing the university, noting that poor funding could lead to the collapse of the institution.

The Chairman of the union, Dr Abubakar Umar, raised the alarm on Friday at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

According to him, the university is facing a myriad of problems from infrastructure decay which include poor accommodation for lecturers and inadequate student hostels and none payments of earned academic allowances for 11 years.

He said “For over six years, lecturers of the university have not gotten promotion implementations not to talk of arrears and even when they get the promotion.

“Sometimes, it takes almost a year before the implementation which was responsible for the mass exit of over 20 vibrant and intelligent academic staff.

“Poor electricity in the university is hindering research works in the laboratory, hence the technical lab lays waste due to poor power supply which also affects the machines that are supposed to be operated almost daily to enhance productivity and increase academic research.

Also Read:

Umar further explained, “The size of the university workforce has increased but the structures are not only bad but insufficient to accommodate them.

“The same thing is happening to students who had to stay off-campus in Jega or Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, daily to attend lectures. I am afraid if the university remains underfunded with decaying infrastructure it will collapse.”

Speaking on healthcare, he said the university clinic has had no doctor since it was established and they have written over the issue nothing has been done.

Umar also said the security of the university is another source of worry as a lecturer was once kidnapped, while another was marked for killing but escaped by the whiskers

“Therefore the university needs security to operate without any fear of attack by gunmen.

“I appealed to the Kebbi State government to meet our demands to avert the collapse of the university.

“We believe our comrade governor would address the issues raised to save the only state-owned university where children of the poor study,” the Chairman of the Union averred.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Abubakar Tunga, denied the allegations through text message.

He however directs journalists to visit the university, while declining to comment on unpaid academic earned allowances and promotions implementations.