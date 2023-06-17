ASUSS felicitates Dapo Abiodun on CON award

The Ogun state chapter of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on the recent conferment of the national honour of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) on him.

In a congratulatory letter dated June 5 and signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Oluwaseun Felix Agbesanwa and Secretary, Comrade Oluseyi Bankole, the union said the award did not come to them as a surprise.

“Indeed, it is a honour and recognition well merited and deserved,” it added. The letter read further: “Your exemplary leadership, political clout, carriage, performance in government since fate and the mandate of the good people of Ogun State brought you to Oke-Mosan in 2019 as our Governor could not have been better rewarded.

“The timing was perfect and indeed historic, as it coincided with two great events in your life: your being sworn in as our Governor for the second time of asking; and as you turned 63 years of age on earth. Indeed, we are convinced that Ogun State people and land will have a rosier and most sublime governance 2023 going forward.

“This indeed is a historic moment for your Excellency and we are proud of you, your government and what your commendable personality, records of attainment and enviable laurels are bringing to our dear state. We are in no doubt that these various awards and recognition will spur you to do more for your people especially as they have blessed you with their mandates for a second time in office, as Governor.

“It is on this cheering note that the current state administrative council members of Ogun State Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, under the leadership of Doctor Oluwaseun Felix Agbesanwa, write to congratulate your Excellency, your family, government and the entire people of Ogun State on this well-deserved national honour and recognition.”