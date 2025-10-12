ASUP suspends planned strike over unresolved issues with FG

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has announced suspension of its planned strike over the inability of the Federal Government to resolve its series of demands and concerns.

ASUP also has set a six-week deadline to review the level of compliance by the government.

These among others were contained in a statement issued on Sunday by ASUP President Shammah Kpanja.

The polytechnics lecturers said the decision to suspend the proposed strike was predicted on the fact that the Minister of Education has shown good faith in addressing some of their demands.

Recall that the union had served the government a 21- day ultimatum notice after its emergency National Executive Council meeting on 15th August, 2025.

The ultimatum listed a number of items of dispute requiring the urgent intervention of the government.

But ASUP said following series of structured engagements with the government through the Minister’s office from the effective date of the ultimatum till date, NEC reconvened on the 9th of October, 2025 at her 115th meeting to review the response and commitment of the government towards effective resolution of the issues.

According to the statement, NEC particularly took note of the release of the circular by the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, concerning the Peculiar Academic Allowance; measurable progress made in the release of the 2025 cycle of the NEEDS ASSESSMENT intervention for Polytechnics; resumption of meetings of the Polytechnics Implementation Monitoring Committee PIMC and the scheduled monitoring and evaluation activities as a prelude to accessing the 2025 NEEDS ASSESSMENT cycle; the reconstitution of the Federal Government Renegotiation Committee to accommodate the Polytechnics sector; the decisive disposition of the FME in calling the Rectors of Federal Polytechnics Nekede and Ekowe to order.

It further stated that its NEC equally took note of the need to engage the National Assembly on the issues of the dual mandate structure for Polytechnics, as well as the establishment of a dedicated Commission for effective regulation of Polytechnics.

It said: “The Union’s NEC also received reports of the efforts and progress being made to effect the release of the arrears of the 25%/35% salary adjustment which covers the entire tertiary education sector and release of promotion arrears owed staff of Polytechnics; and moves to restore the full governing capabilities of the NBTE through the constitution of its board.

“In view of the progress listed above and the commitment displayed by the Honourable Minister of Education and his team, the Union’s NEC resolved to put on hold its proposed strike action.”

It explained that the suspension was to give ample time to effectively resolve the issues, particularly, the release of the 25%/35% salary adjustment arrears, release of outstanding promotion arrears and the conclusion of the ASUP/FGN renegotiation process.

Others are the review of the policy on outsourcing of quality assurance activities of the NBTE (National Board for Technical Education) and the constitution of the board of NBTE in line with extant laws, restoration of ASUP/FME Rapid Response Committee to handle issues including CONTISS 15 migration arrears and the deployment of regulatory instruments to improve the conditions of state-owned institutions.

“The Union’s NEC further resolved to review the situation within six (6) weeks from the date of this communication.

“The Union is appreciative of the efforts and commitment of the Honourable Minister of Education, the Honourable Minister of State and the other officials of the FME, ” it added.