ASUP Nuhu Bamalli Poly declares indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic chapter, Zaria, Kaduna State has declared an indefinite strike effective Tuesday.

The Chairman of the branch, Malam Usman Suleiman, announced this in a statement he issued on Monday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Suleiman said the decision followed a meeting with the Kaduna State Government where the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education appealed for patience, saying that Governor Uba Sani had “impliedly approved” their demands.

He explained that the union resolved to withdraw its services until a formal approval was granted by the governor.

The chairman recalled that the congress had earlier mandated the leadership to embark on an indefinite strike should the Polytechnic Salary Structure (PSS) not be implemented after payment of the September 2025 salary.

The union’s demands include the implementation of CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structures for staff of state tertiary institutions and extension of the 65-year retirement age to non-academic staff, as approved for academic staff.

“After due deliberations, the unions unanimously resolved that members shall withdraw their services until the governor’s approval is officially granted,” Suleiman said.