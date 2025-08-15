ASUP issues 21 days ultimatum to FG over lingering demands

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands in an agreement entered with the union.

The President of ASUP, Shammah Kpanja, revealed this to newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the union.

Kpanja, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja, said that the demands by the union includes the non-release of a circular to effect the payment of its Peculiar Academic Allowance by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

He said the Peculiar Academic Allowances paid to academic staff across polytechnics was a component of the ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement.

The union leader said rather than make provisions for payment, the allowances have been removed from the budgeting template and the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) had failed to intervene in definite terms on the subject.

He said the NEC expressed deep concerns over the continued decision by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to outsource the accreditation process for polytechnics in the country despite assurances to desist from such actions.

The union leader said the 25/35 percent arrears of salary review was yet to be implemented.

He said that the arrears, which covers a 12-month period and captured in the budget, was yet to be released for reasons beyond the comprehension of the union.

Kpanja said that most state governments have failed to implement the New National Minimum Wage.

He said NEC expressed worry over the continued delay and non-approval of a dual mandate structure aimed at eliminating the age-long discrimination against HND holders.

He said: “In view of the items listed above our union’s NEC has resolved to issue a 21 days ultimatum to the Government to address the issues satisfactorily.

“A failure to utilise this window may lead to the declaration of a trade dispute and withdrawal of services of our members across public polytechnics and monotechnics nationwide.”

