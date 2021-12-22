ASUP demands constitution of Council, appointment of Rector

The Academic Staff Union of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta on Tuesday called on Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to urgently constitute the Governing Council of the institution.

It stated that there was also the need for him to appoint a substantive Rector for the school to avoid a fresh crisis.

The polytechnic’s management, however, pleaded that the institution was self-sustaining and the union should keep its demands within.

The Chairman of the union, Babatunde Osifalujo, stated that Abiodun’s quick intervention was needed to ensure payment of November and December salaries to workers.

This, Osifalujo added, would enable the workers to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

He listed other demands to include immediate payment of more than three sessions honoraria and stoppage of accumulation of “part-time” claims.

He added: “Union is also worried about the delay in staff promotion and appointments as well as implementation of the new minimum wage in the institution.

“It is worried about the delay in the implementation of resolved matters like pension payments, entitlements and plight of polytechnic retirees and non-remittance of union outstanding check-off dues.

“We urge the governor to attend to these issues without further delay.”

Osifalujo stressed that only the implementation of the demands would ensure industrial harmony in the institution, calling on Governor Abiodun to reciprocate the gesture of the union by acting on agreements reached.

In a swift reaction, the polytechnic’s management said that it remained a self-sustaining institution.

Oluyemi Ajibola, the spokesman, noted that the state government was not collecting revenue from the polytechnic, which made the institution self-dependent.

Ajibola urged the union to exercise patience, saying the management was working tirelessly to meet its demands.