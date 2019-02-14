ASUP cautions members against unprofessional conducts

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Yaba College of Technology Chapter, has cautioned its members to shun unprofessional conducts as they return to the classrooms.

Nureni Yekini, Chairman of the chapter, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday.

Yekini was reacting to the suspension of the two months strike embarked upon by the union.

He said that all members had returned to their duty posts as directed by the National Executive Council of the union on February 13.

He said that the lecturers were happy to be back at their duty posts after a two-month-old strike.

He said: “We have suspended the strike as directed by the union to return to the classroom.

“We have come back to work as we were directed by the national body.

“I urge all our members to shun unprofessional ethics that can tarnish the image of the union and the college.

“Yabatech is number one institution in the country and we cannot afford to be found wanting.

“Do your job diligently and passionately, irrespective of the situation and God will reward you.”

Speaking about the progress recorded during the strike, Yekini said the union had received parts of its demands from the Federal Government.

He said the union was able to secure funds for the payment of salary shortfalls and promotion arrears as well as implementation of the 2014 NEEDS assessment reports.

He said that some members of the union that were sacked by the Federal Polytechnic, Iree, had been reinstated by the institution’s management.

He said that the union was still working on the CONTISS 15 Migration and Polytechnic Act.

Joe Ejiofor, Head, Public Relations unit of the college, said academic board of the college would hold an emergency meeting to review the school time-table following the suspension of ASUP strike.

Ejiofor said that a new academic calendar might be adopted after the meeting on Thursday.

NAN reports that the union embarked on an indefinite strike on December 12, 2018 over the failure of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the union since 2009.

Some demands of the union include implementation of 2014 NEEDS assessment reports, payment of salary shortfall and promotion arrears among others.