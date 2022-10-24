Aston Villa want Unai Emery as new coach

Aston Villa are considering a bold move for Villarreal boss Unai Emery as part of their hunt for a new manager.

Villa opted to sack Steven Gerrard, following a poor start to the 2022/23 season, with the Premier League side looking to appoint a replacement before the World Cup.

According to reports from Marca, they will reach out to Emery’s representatives in the coming days. to gauge his potential interest in a return to England.

Emery managed Arsenal during the 2018/19 campaign, before returning to Spain ahead of the 2020/21 season, after being sacked by the Gunners in November 2019.

The former Sevilla head coach rejected an approach from Newcastle United in 2021 and he looks settled at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The report adds Villa are willing to pay Emery’s €6m release clause at Villarreal, as part of a three year contract offer to the 50-year-old, ahead of Villarreal’s midweek Europa Conference League tie against Hapoel Be’er Sheva.