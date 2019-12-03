Aston Villa is reportedly interested in signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho on loan in the January transfer window.

While Dean Smith is unlikely to spend in the new year after forking out a lot in the summer, the Villa boss is thought to want to add quality and depth to his squad for the second half of the season.

The West Midlands club currently only have Jonathan Kodjia and Keinan Davis as backup options to main striker Wesley, with the former consistently linked with a move abroad and the latter injured.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Villa are eyeing up Iheanacho, who registered an assist and scored a late winner for Brendan Rodgers’ side on Sunday in his first Premier League appearance of the season.

The 23-year-old Nigerian has scored 13 goals in 66 games for the Foxes since joining them from Manchester City in 2017, although most of his minutes have come from the bench.