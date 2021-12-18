Aston Villa vs Burnley called off just before kick-off

The Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Burnley, could not go ahead as the match was called off just before kick of time on Saturday, Newspremises reports.

The match becomes the latest to be postponed due to sparked rise of Covid-19.

Villa vs Burnley was to kick off at 4pm (WAT), but now becomes the 10th top flight game to be moved this week, having been scheduled to kick off at 3pm (GMT).

Leeds United host Arsenal in Saturday’s only remaining Premier League fixture.

“Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.

“The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

“All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

“The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption,” a statement from Villa said.

Other premiere League fixtures that have reportedly been postponed include:

Southampton vs Brentford – Saturday, December 18, 3 pm

Watford v Crystal Palace – Saturday, December 18, 3 pm

West Ham United vs Norwich City – Saturday, December 18, 3 pm

Everton vs Leicester City – Sunday, December 19, 12 pm