Aston Villa preparing offer for £21.5 million-rated Paul Onuachi

Aston Villa are preparing an offer to sign Genk striker Paul Onuachu in the January window as Unai Emery’s first signing, with the Nigerian valued in the region of £21.5 million,

Since joining Genk in 2019, Onuachu, who is 28, has clocked up 82 goals in just 127 games for the Belgian side.

The 6ft 6in striker’s form has continued this season, netting an incredible 14 goals in 15.

The striker has constantly been linked with the Premier League.

Back in September, Onuachu said that Wolves had shown interest in bringing him to Molineux but instead, signed Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.

He has suffered an injury.

Wolves might reignite that interest from January.

But it seems Villa are leading the way and ready to submit an offer to land the 16-time Nigeria star.

Genk want £21.5 million, and Villa are “considering” a move to land the giant.

Onuachu’s stats are incredible.

To score that many goals, at what is a decent level, is breathtaking.

But of course, Genk play to Onuachu’s strengths.

He is 6ft 6in and he will not run the channels for you.

He wants balls into the box.





