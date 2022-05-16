Aston Villa join Suarez chase

Aston Villa is reportedly one of three clubs who have identified Luis Suarez as a summer transfer target.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Suarez would depart Atletico Madrid, the Uruguay international leaving Wanda Metropolitano having scored 34 goals during his two-season stay.

Despite having turned 35 years of age at the start of 2022, Suarez will not be short of options in the coming months as European and South American clubs consider making a bid.

According to Fichajes, Villa, Inter Milan and Sevilla are currently at the front of the queue for the free agent.

Inter and Sevilla are in a position where they can offer the opportunity to continue playing Champions League football, potentially a crucial factor in the twilight of Suarez’s career.

However, the striker also seemingly has the chance to reunite with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Villa, Philippe Coutinho choosing that exact option to earn regular football after falling down the pecking order at Barcelona.