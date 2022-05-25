Aston Villa closing in on deal for Calvin Bassey

Aston Villa is ready to step up their pursuit of Rangers defender Calvin Bassey and is ‘closing in’ on the defender, according to reports.

Bassey, who can play at left-back or center-half, has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last six months and was a standout performer as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men made it to the Europa League final.

The Nigeria internationalist’s performances have been gaining admirers and a reunion with former manager Steven Gerrard at Villa Park appears to be edging closer.

Gerrard brought the 22-year-old to Ibrox from Leicester City in July 2020 and according to the Times, the Liverpool great has identified Bassey as Villa’s top transfer target after deals were completed for Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara.

The report claimed that Villa will ‘step up’ their interest of Bassey imminently and that the Premier League outfit are ‘closing in’ on the promising defender, but points out that Rangers are in no rush to sell him.